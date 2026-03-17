Would love to play Test: Suryakumar

new delhi: World Cup-winning skipper Suryakumar Yadav says he yearns to play Test cricket, finds ODI not his cup of tea, but ultimately his forte is T20 because “usmey apna haath set ho gaya hai.”

In an exclusive podcast interview with PTI, Suryakumar occasionally slipped into charming Mumbaiya Hindi, such as the “haath set ho gaya hai” phrase which has no decent English equivalent. Roughly translated, he meant to say he is now a master of the shortest format of cricket and is comfortable playing that. “T20 mein jaisa chal raha tha, usme apna haath set ho gaya hai, aisa bol sakte hain” (The way T20 was working out for me, I had become good at it; you can say that),” he said.

Given an opportunity, would he want to play Tests? Without hesitation he replied: “I would love to.”