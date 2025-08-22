Would like BCCI to hold elections as per new Act: Ministry

new delhi: The Sports Ministry would like the much-awaited BCCI elections in September to be conducted as per the National Sports Governance Act but the cricketing body can hold them under the Supreme Court-approved Lodha Committee recommendations if the new legislation’s rules are not notified by that time, a sports ministry source said on Thursday.

The ministry is aiming for the bill’s full-fledged implementation in the next six months but intends to have the detailed guidelines and regulations for its execution notified much earlier.

“Ideally the elections should be held as per the act but in case the rules are not notified in time, they may go ahead as per Lodha Committee recommendations,” the source said.

“Once the rules are notified, all NSFs, including the BCCI, will have to hold elections as per its norms,” the source said.