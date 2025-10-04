World Para: Nishad, Simran win gold

new delhi: Nishad Kumar and Simran Sharma won their maiden World Para Athletics Championships gold in high jump and 100m race respectively, as India clinched four medals to jump to fourth spot on the most productive day here on Friday.

Preethi Pal and Pardeep Kumar added a bronze each in the 200m and discus throw respectively, swelling India's tally and pushing the hosts three places up from seventh.

India now have six gold, five silver and four bronze in total. With two more days left in the competition, the hosts are on course to better their best medal haul of 17 achieved in Kobe 2024 (Japan).

Brazil continued to lead the table with 12 gold, 18 silver and 7 bronze, followed by China (9-16-13) and Poland (8-2-5).

Delhi girl Simran clinched India's first gold of the day, winning the women's 100m T12 final with a personal best time of 11.95 seconds for her maiden title in the event.

She had won gold in the 200m event in the last edition in Japan and a bronze in the 2024 Paralympics.

Liang Yanfen of China won the silver with a time of 12.11 seconds while Spain's Nagore Folgado Garcia took the silver, clocking 12.11 seconds. agencies