World Para Athletics: Sumit’s golden run continues, silver lining for Yogesh

new delhi: India’s para javelin ace Sumit Antil continued his golden run by clinching his third successive title at the World Para Athletics Championships, winning the men’s F64 event here on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, who had also claimed top honours in the 2023 and 2024 editions, produced a best throw of 71.37m in his fifth attempt to secure the gold. In the process, he bettered his own Championships record of 70.83m set last year.

Antil, a double Paralympics champion with gold medals in Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024, is also the reigning Asian Para Games winner.

Meanwhile, Yogesh Kathuniya won yet another silver medal in the men’s F56 discus throw event, as his quest for a maiden gold at the global level continued. The 28-year-old Kathuniya sent the disc to 42.49m in his second attempt to win the silver. He has been winning a medal in all the four Worlds since 2019.

He picked up his third successive silver in the World Championships -- the other two being in 2023 and 2024 editions -- in addition to the two silver medals in the Paralympic Games (2021 and 2024). He had also won a bronze in the 2019 edition. In the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games also, he won a silver.

"It is a different feeling since I won a silver on my home ground,” he said.