World Para Athletics: Coach bitten by dog

new delhi: Stray dog bite incident marred the World Para Athletics Championships here on Friday with a Kenyan coach being the victim though he is out of danger after being treated at a nearby hospital, an official of the African's country team said.

Kenyan coach Dennis was speaking to one of his athletes outside the competition arena of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, when a stray dog suddenly came and bit him, according to the official.

"Our coach Mr Dennis was speaking to an athlete near the call room, and a stray dog came out from nowhere and bit him," Joel Atuti, who accompanied the team as a government of Kenya representative, told PTI.

"The incident happened around 10am. Blood was oozing out of his leg and the medical team stationed at the stadium reached there. He was taken to a hospital and given treatment, including injections," he added.

