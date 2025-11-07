World leaders gather for 2nd day in Brazil

Belem: As world leadersz head to a second day of climate talks being hosted in Brazil, a major proposal to protect tropical forests worldwide is sure to a major topic of discussion.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Thursday sought to mobilise funding to halt the ongoing destruction of tropical rainforests and advance the many unmet promises made at previous summits.

He’s proposing a fund called the Tropical Forests Forever Facility that would pay 74 developing countries to keep their trees standing, using loans from wealthier nations and commercial investors. Financed by interest-bearing debt instead of donations, it aims to make it more lucrative for governments to keep their trees rather than cut them down.

The location where the proposal was announced and the talks are being held, Belem, is significant because the city is part of the Amazon rainforest, which is crucial in helping to regulate the climate.

Destroying rainforests makes money for cattle ranchers, miners and illegal loggers, but Brazil hopes to convince countries that preserving forests promises

richer rewards for the entire world by absorbing huge amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that heats the planet when it’s released into the atmosphere.agencies