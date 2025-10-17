World Junior Championships: No stopping Tanvi, Unnati & Gnana; enter last-8

Guwahati: Shuttlers Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda continued sailed into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Junior Championships here Thursday.

Gnana Dattu TT and mixed doubles combination of Bhavya Chhabra and Vishakha Toppo also upset their much higher-ranked opponents in another good day for India at the National Centre of Excellence. Tanvi registered a dominating 15-8 15-5 win over China’s Sun Li Yuan, while eighth seed Unnati recovered from a bad start to prevail 15-10, 15-7 over Carine Tee of Malaysia. Dattu, playing his first world juniors, defeated eighth seed Garret Tan of USA 15-12 15-13 in the boys’ singles, while Bhavya and Vishakha fought back after losing the opening game to beat third seeded French combination of Thibault Gardon and Agathe Cuevas 12-15, 15-11, 15-12.

Playing against an experienced opponent, Dattu showcased immaculate racquet skills as he executed late flicks

and flat pushes.