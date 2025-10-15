World Jr C’ships: Tanvi, Hooda register easy wins

Guwahati: Medal hopefuls Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda were among seven Indian shuttlers to advance to the next round of the singles event at the BWF World Junior Championships here on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Tanvi thrashed Poland’s Wiktoria Kaletka 15-2, 15-1 in just 11 minutes while eighth seed Unnati eased to a 15-8, 15-9 win over Hong Kong’s Liu Hoi Anna in 23 minutes. Rakshitha Sree R then overcame the challenge of Lucy Yang of Canada 15-5, 15-9 to get her campaign going.

In the boys’ singles category, 11th seed Rounak Chouhan defeated Sri Lanka’s Thisath Rupathunga 15-3, 15-6, 15th seed Suryaksh Rawat beat Yigitcan Erol of Turkiye 15-5, 15-8 while Lalthazuala Hmar got the better of Rylan Tan of USA 15-11, 15-5. A few hours later, Gnana Dattu TT joined his teammates in the round of 32, beating Brazil’s Joaquim Mendonca 15-10, 15-13.

The only setback came in the singles category when Vennala K could not find her rhythm and lost 6-15, 5-15 against Tonrug Saeheng.