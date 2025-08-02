World Cup back to India is Divya’s ‘biggest’ joy

new delhi: Teenaged chess sensation Divya Deshmukh on Friday said more than winning the Women’s World Cup earlier this week, her “biggest joy” was that the trophy came to India.

The 19-year-old Divya beat her senior compatriot Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian final at Batumi, Georgia, on Monday to become the youngest chess player to win the Women’s World Cup.

“I am very happy that the title has come to India. Koneru played very well but I was lucky that I won. For me, the biggest joy was in knowing that no matter who won, the title would come to India,” said Divya, who was felicitated by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here.

“I feel so happy to be felicitated by Hon’ble Minister because this motivates athletes and gives youngsters the message that they have the support of the country.

“I also want to thank Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry for the constant support to chess. Sustained encouragement of this kind will help the game grow in the country,” she added.

Divya, hailing from Nagpur, defeated Humpy in a tense tie-break after two drawn classical games. She also secured her first GM norm during the event, while defeating top players like Zhu Jiner, Dronavalli Harika, and Tan Zhongyi.

Mandaviya said India’s victory in the Women’s World Cup was a testament to the country’s sporting prowess.

“Grandmasters like you will serve as inspiration for the new generation. More youngsters will take interest in sports, especially a mind sport like chess. Chess may be considered one of India’s gifts to the world, and has been played since ancient times,” Mandaviya said.