World C’ships: Wrestler Antim to fight for bronze

Zagreb: Young wrestler Antim Panghal was left to fight for a bronze medal after being outwitted by Paris Olympics silver medallist Lucia Yepez Guzman in the women’s 53kg semifinals, while Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) stayed in the medal race via repechage route at the World Championships, here Wednesday.

However, Radhika (68kg) and Jyoti Beriwal (72kh) were eliminated on day five of the prestigious tournament.

Antim, targeting her second World Championship medal after a bronze in the 2023 edition, had an easy start to her campaign when she knocked out Spaniard Carla Jaume Soner in mere 23 seconds but found a tough rival in China’s Zhang, who she edged past 9-8 in the quarterfinals.

Antim effected a decisive take-down move in the dying moments against Zhang to prevail in the tight contest.

However, Guzman proved to be a superior rival, who dominated the contest to win 5-3.

There was no attacking move by either of the wrestlers in the first minute. Antim attempted a right leg attack but Guzman was alert to thwart the attempt. Guzman scored a four-pointer to pull away as she ducked under and rolled the Indian.

The fast-paced first period ended with Guzman leading 4-1. The Ecuadorian, taller than Antim, was strong in her defence as she kept control of the bout even as Antim tried all tricks to get going. Tactically superior, Guzman further increased the gap with a push out. Antim pulled a take down towards the end but it only decreased the defeat margin. She left the mat crying as she was looking for a perfect redemption after the Paris Games fiasco where she made a first round exit and was deported after her accreditation was cancelled following a breach of Games rules. agencies