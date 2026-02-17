World Briefs

Jacks’ all-round brilliance seals Super Eights berth for England

kolkata: Will Jacks delivered a fiery all-round performance as England overcame a spirited Italian fightback to beat them by 24 runs and seal their Super Eights berth, in their T20 World Cup Group C clash at Eden Gardens, here on Monday. Opting to bat, England rode on Jacks’ scintillating unbeaten 53 off just 22 balls (4x6, 3x4) to pile up 202 for 7 -- their first 200-plus total of this edition. In reply, debutants Italy put up a spirited display and threatened twice in the chase through Ben Manenti’s breathtaking assault (60; 25b) and a late flourish from Grant Stewart (45; 23b).

Omarzai’s all-round heroics seal five-wicket win for Afghanistan

new delhi: All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai delivered a match-winning performance, claiming four wickets before smashing an unbeaten 40 to guide Afghanistan to a five-wicket victory over United Arab Emirates in their must-win T20 World Cup clash here on Monday. The win opened Afghanistan’s account in the tournament and kept their slim Super Eight hopes alive in Group D. It also confirmed South Africa’s place in the next round as they occupy the top spot with six points, followed by New Zealand in second place and Afghanistan in third. UAE slipped to fourth. Omarzai led the bowling effort with superb control of line and length, returning figures of 4 for 15 from his four overs as UAE posted 160 for 9, built around Sohaib Khan’s well-crafted 68 off 48 balls.