Workers at major B’deshi port strike over lease to foreign operator

Dhaka: Workers at Bangladesh’s main Chattogram seaport on Tuesday called an indefinite strike against Muhammad Yunus’ interim government’s move to lease out one of its key container terminals to a foreign operator. “This is a suicidal decision,” Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad Coordinator Humayun Kabir said while announcing the stoppage as the government appeared determined to lease out the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to Dubai-based operator DP World.

He said the complete work abstention would continue for an indefinite period until the government backtracks from its position.

The strike is being held even as Bangladesh is set to hold a general election on February 12, expected to end the interim government’s tenure.

Port workers and employees had enforced an eight-hour work stoppage since last Saturday. The strike has badly disrupted vessel movements.

The Sangram Parishad leaders alleged the government mounted

pressure on them to accept the deal while confining them at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) office in Dhaka.

They claimed the officials were pushing for a contract based on revenue-sharing instead of a per-TEU rate, which the protestors fear would soon turn the port into a loss-making entity.

“Chief Adviser’s (Yunu’) Special Envoy for International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi, BIDA Chairman Ashik Chowdhury and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman were present at the BIDA office to pressure us,” Kabir said.