Wood ruled out of series

Brisbane : Injured fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of the Ashes in a major setback for an England line-up trailing 2-0 in the five-match series.

Wood had limited impact in the first Test, bowling 11 overs without taking a wicket in the eight-wicket loss in Perth. He then missed the second Test in Brisbane because of his troublesome left knee. Matt Fisher, who made his only Test appearance in the Caribbean in 2022, was drafted into the test squad as cover. agencies