Women’s WC: India crush Pakistan by 88 runs to extend unbeaten streak

Colombo: The contrasting knocks of Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh found ample support from the bowlers as India etched a commanding 88-run win over Pakistan in a drama-filled ICC Women’s World Cup match here on Sunday.

Deol’s composed 46 off 65 balls and Richa Ghosh’s spirited 20-ball 35 lifted India to a competitive 247 on a sluggish track after the match referee erroneously ruled the toss in favour of Pakistan, who elected to bowl first.

Pacer Kranti Gaud (3/20) dismantled Pakistan’s top order while the spinners cleaned up the middle-order and tail, bundling them out for 159, despite a valiant effort from Sidra Amin (81 off 106 balls).

With this win, India extended their perfect head to head record to 12-0 in ODIs.

The match moved on familiar lines and the expected hostilities were conspicuous by its absence, but the day was not entirely bereft of drama.

India continued their “no-handshake” policy at the toss or after the match, sticking to the precedent set during the men’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

The gaffe during the toss added to the list of amusements which later swelled through a bizarre run out and the 15-minute delay due to bugs invading the field.

Cutting back to cricketing matters, Pakistan’s chase of 248 began in chaos when opener Muneeba Ali (2) was sensationally run out. Facing Gaud, she survived an initial leg-before appeal which was ruled not out, but as she momentarily wandered out of the crease with the ball still in play.