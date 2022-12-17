Women's Nation's Cup: India beat Ireland 2-1 in shootout

Valencia: Skipper Savita Punia produced an excellent performance under the bar as India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout to set up a final clash against Spain in the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup here on Friday. In the regulation time, both teams were locked 1-1 after India bounced back through Udita's 45th minute penalty corner conversion to cancel out Naomi Carrol's 13th minute strike. In the shootout, India struck through Lalremsiami and Sonika in their second and third attempts.