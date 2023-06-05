Women’s Jr Asia Cup Hockey: India register 2-1 victory over Malaysia

Kakamighara: Indian team came from behind to register a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia as it continued its winning momentum in the women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament, here on Monday.

Mumtaz Khan (10th minute) and Deepika (26th) turned out to be the saviour for India after Malaysia took an early lead in the sixth minute through Dian Nazeri.

The win meant India remained on top of Pool A following their thumping 22-0 win over Uzbekistan in the tournament opener.

India went on the offensive from the start and in the process secured a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise on them.

Malaysia, on the other hand, were intent on keeping a better share of ball possession initially but switched into counter-offensive mode soon and it paid off as an unmarked Nazeri scored an field easy goal to hand her side the unexpected lead.

But Malaysia’s joy was short-lived as four minutes later as Mumtaz scored the equaliser for India from a penalty corner.

India continued to play attacking flair of hockey in search of the lead in the second quarter and the plan worked as they won a penalty stroke four minutes from half time and Deepika made no mistake.

The third quarter started in the same fashion as India continued to dominate the game and pose threat on Malaysia’s defence but failed to find the back of the net.

The fourth and final quarter started in opposite fashion as compared to first three as India went on the defensive and were contend on keeping the possession, while Malaysia raised their level in search of the equaliser.

But the Indians soon realised the ploy won’t last long and changed gears with the play mostly around Malaysia’s half but goals eluded them.

India will next play Korea in their third pool match on Tuesday.