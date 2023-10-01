Women’s golf: Aditi Ashok slips on final day, signs off with silver

Hangzhou: It was a heart break of sorts for Aditi Ashok as she blew it from a position of strength to settle for a golf silver at the Asian Games on Sunday.



Call it pressure, call it a couple of bad rounds, or call it nerves, Aditi admitted she played badly on the last day. Perhaps, the 16h hole did her in after four days of smooth strokes.

“I guess that was the turning point, the 16th hole,”said Aditi. She was a bit sad, a bit remorseful the final day was one of more misses than hits. But what was good was she offered no excuses.

“Yeah, I played badly today, that’s it,” said India’s leading lady golfer. She is a role model in many ways and this silver will be celebrated is the general feeling.

Figuratively speaking, there was no silver lining as the sun shone on the greens. The heat and humidity in the bucolic settings were good. Maybe, Aditi had not bargained for pressure or nerves. From a position of strength, she collapsed. A double bogey was ugly for sure.

“There was no way I was going to come back from there,” she said. However, Aditi had no excuses like having an unknown guy as her caddy. “It’s the same for all. We usually rely on our caddy so no complaints,”added Aditi. The silver medal could spark a revolution in India as women in golf is at a very nascent. Men’s golf has big guys from India but Aditi is a pioneer.

She made waves in the Tokyo Olympics for sure. It looked like she could even win a medal in Tokyo. It collapsed tragically.

India’s golf star reckons in a country obsessed with cricket for her sport to get media coverage would be good.

“It’s just cricket in India. My sport makes waves at the Olympics or Asian Games. If I am playing abroad, it’s televised so late at night. Hopefully I can inspire more people,” said Aditi.

The government has been backing all sports and this golf medal may egg on a few more. If there is a silver lining in the story of golf in Hangzhou, Aditi scripted it.

This is not an easy sport really as it is alone out there on the greens. Cheer the girl. Spending time alone on the courses demands great energy and a large heart.

Aditi has talent, no doubting that. One bad day in four can hurt. She took it on her chin. “Maybe after four days I will relish the medal more,” said Aditi. Was that not emotion?