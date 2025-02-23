Women’s FIH Pro League match: India face mighty Dutch

Bhubaneswar: A faltering India would look to halt the slide when they take on reigning champions the Netherlands in their women’s FIH Pro League match here on Monday.

India’s home leg so far hasn’t gone according to script with the team currently placed seventh in the standings with seven points from six games.

They had opened their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over England but lost the second game against the same opponents in the shoot-out.

Against Spain, the hosts came agonisingly close but suffered back-to-back defeats, first losing 3-4 and then being edged out 0-1 in a tightly-fought match.

Against Germany, India endured a 0-4 defeat in the first leg but bounced back by securing a 1-0 win in the second leg.

The team would look to forget the dismal run and just carry forward the momentum of defeating Germany

in the previous match and hope the Dutch are not at their menacing best.

The Dutch are in dominant form, having comprehensively defeated England 5-1 and 6-0 in their last two matches.