Women’s cricket finally gets its crowning moment: 2025 a year of records, redemption, domination

New Delhi: The Indian Women’s cricket team delivered a landmark moment in 2025, completing a dramatic turnaround to secure their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title after a campaign that tested both form and resolve.

India’s journey through the tournament began unsteadily. Consecutive defeats to South Africa, Australia and England in the middle phase left the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side on the brink of elimination. With qualification in doubt, India needed a decisive response to stay in contention. That shift came against New Zealand, where a 53-run victory revived their campaign and altered the trajectory of the tournament.

Momentum gathered quickly. In the semi-final against Australia, India pulled off a record chase of 339, the highest successful run chase in any World Cup knockout match across men’s and women’s cricket. The performance set the stage for a dominant final, where India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to finally lift the trophy, ending decades of near-misses following losses in the 2005 and 2017 finals.

Across 2025, India played 23 one-day internationals, winning 15, losing seven and recording one no result. The results translated into a win percentage of 65.22, reflecting a season marked by consistency and key performances under pressure.

At the centre of India’s success was Smriti Mandhana, who produced one of the most prolific calendar years by an Indian batter. In 23 ODIs, she amassed 1,362 runs at an average of 61.90 and a strike rate of 109.92, with five centuries and five half-centuries. She finished the year as the leading ODI run-scorer and registered the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian, reaching the mark in 50 balls against Australia. Her World Cup tally stood at 434 runs from nine matches, including a century and two fifties.

Mandhana crossed 5,000 ODI runs during the year and now has 5,322 runs in 117 matches. She also drew level with Australian great Meg Lanning for the most international centuries in women’s cricket, with 17 each. Another defining figure was Deepti Sharma, whose all-round contributions earned her the Player of the Tournament award. Deepti scored 215 runs and took 22 wickets, becoming the first cricketer to achieve a World Cup double of 200-plus runs and 20 wickets. In the final, she anchored the innings with 58 and followed it with figures of 5 for 39 in 9.3 overs, finishing as India’s highest wicket-taker in Women’s World Cup history.

The final also marked the return of Shafali Verma, who was named Player of the Match after scoring 87 off 78 balls and taking 2 for 36. Her partnership with Mandhana steadied India at a critical juncture.

The title capped a significant chapter for head coach Amol Muzumdar and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose leadership guided India to their long-awaited breakthrough. The 2025 season now stands as a defining year in the history of Indian women’s cricket.