Women’s Champions League: Chelsea beat Lyon, Wolfsburg win

Lyon: Lyon’s chances of a seventh Women’s Champions League title in eight years were hit by losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Guro Reiten’s winner a curling strike in the 28th minute puts Chelsea in control against the defending champions heading into the second leg next week at Stamford Bridge.

Since 2016, Lyon only once has failed to win the competition in 2021, when the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by French rival Paris Saint-Germain. PSG, which has never won the Champions League, lost 1-0 to Wolfsburg in Wednesday’s other quarterfinal first leg.

Delphine Cascarino hit the post for Lyon in the second half but the eight-time champions couldn’t find the equalizer at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The Norway international’s goal was set up by Erin Cuthbert, who fought off Ellie Carpenter in midfield before delivering a pass into the area for Reiten’s one-timer.

Chelsea has never won the tournament. It lost to Barcelona 4-0 in the 2021 final. In Paris, defender Dominique Janssen converted a penalty in the 62nd minute for the visitors at Parc des Princes. The penalty was awarded to the German team after a video review determined that Elisa de Almeida handled the ball in the area an infraction that earned the PSG defender her second yellow card and a sending off.