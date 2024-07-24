Women’s boxing fights its way to parity with the men’s game

Colorado: Charley Davison’s husband and their three young children were already in bed back home on the east coast of England before she pulled on her headgear and stepped into the World Boxing ring in southern Colorado earlier this year.

The 30-year-old Davison was able to pursue her Olympic dreams half a world away from her family only because of the spectacular growth of women’s boxing.

In just over a decade, the sport has proliferated from its Olympic debut with only 36 fighters in three weight classes in London to become an equal part of the tournament in Paris, where half of the 248-fighter field will be women competing in a record six weight classes. The addition of a 54-kilogram bantamweight division at the Paris Olympics changed the game for fighters like Davison.

“After the Tokyo Olympics, if there wasn’t going to be a 54 (division), I would have hung my gloves up,” said Davison, a former youth champion who left boxing for seven years before returning to get in shape after having kids.

“Because 51 (kilos) was getting too hard, and 57, I’m not quite big enough for that one, I feel,” she added. “So 54 was a blessing. As soon as I heard that weight, I knew it was for me. Every kilo makes a difference. I know I’m not the only one who’s grateful. I think it’s ideal for a lot of women to have this many weight classes. It makes such a difference for the sport.”

Davison fought for Britain in Tokyo, but lost early. Three years later, she has the opportunity to try again only because of the IOC’s commitment to the sport’s growth. Boxing essentially has reached gender parity along with the rest of the Olympic program, and dozens more women are getting a shot.

“Since I’ve started, especially on the international level, the level (of women’s boxing) has raised incredibly,” said Canada’s Tammara Thibeault, the middleweight world champion and an Olympic quarterfinalist in Tokyo headed to her second Games. “That makes us all better, because we elevate each other. That’s how a sport grows, and we’re really growing right now.”

Women’s boxing entranced athletes like Australia’s Tiana Echegaray, who had never boxed just five years ago. She was 25 and working at a boring office job in the music business in Sydney when she threw herself into training — and now she’s an Olympian.

“I think maybe the creative side of me saw boxing as an art,” said Echegaray, who studied music. “It’s really pretty, you know? When you see really skilled boxers compete, it’s the prettiest thing I’ve ever seen. It’s so cool to watch. “It’s not just the sport itself, but the community around the sport,” she added. “It’s the people. Boxing teaches you so much about life. I’m so grateful that I found it now. I think I would have loved to have found it younger, but I don’t think I would have had the emotional maturity to get punched in the face and be all right with it.”

Britain’s Chantelle Reid was a teenage pugilism prodigy who returned this year after a lengthy break. She was bowled over by the sport’s growth in her absence.