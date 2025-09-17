Women eye second wind against Aussies

Mullanpur: India's big defeat against Australia in the opening women's ODI may have come as a dampener ahead of the World Cup, but the team would look to level the series against Alyssa Healy's side with a stronger bowling and fielding effort in the second match here on Wednesday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's wards did well with the bat by putting up a challenging total, courtesy half-centuries from batting mainstays Pratika Rawal, charismatic opener Smriti Mandhana and Hareen Deol. But poor fielding came back to haunt them yet again in the opening encounter of the three-match series.

The four dropped catches let Australia, who would be India's toughest opponents apart from England in the women's World Cup scheduled later this month, off the hook and they managed to finish the task of chasing 281 runs in double-quick time.

Australia, on the other hand, seem to be pacing their preparations in a manner which could make them unstoppable in their quest for a record-extending eighth ODI World Cup title, something the Indian team management would be aware of.

The home conditions and pitches suit them, but the Indians still faltered and much of the blame lies with their fielding, middle and lower-order batting and the spinners, who are expected to spearhead India's quest for the elusive trophy.

The four spinners India employed in the opening match lacked the penetration, with only stalwart Sneh Rana managing a wicket, while the other three -- Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani and Radha Yadav -- drew a blank.

Australia's familiarity to India conditions, given the time their cricketers now spend in the country, might also have helped them.