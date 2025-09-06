Women drill 11 past Thailand

Hangzhou: Udita Duhan and Beauty Dung Dung scored a brace each as India began their campaign in the women’s Asia Cup hockey tournament with a 11-0 thrashing of Thailand here on Friday.

Udita scored in the 30th and 52nd minutes from penalty corners while Dung Dung struck in the 45th and 54th minutes.

India’s other goal-scorers were Mumtaz Khan (7th minute), Sangita Kumari (10th), Navneet Kaur (16th), Lalremsiami (18th), Thoudam Suman Devi (49th), Sharmila Devi (57th) and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal (60th).

India, currently ranked ninth in the world, led 5-0 at half time in the Pool B match against the 30th-ranked Thais.

India got a total of nine penalty corners, out of which they converted five, while Thailand did not earn any PC. India will now take on Japan on Saturday.