Women bank on recent Test form to upstage Oz

Perth: Hammered in the ODIs, the Indian women’s cricket team would expect the senior players to step up with inspiring performances when it faces Australia in a day-night Test for the first time in nearly five years, starting here on Friday.

India would be brimming with confidence having remained unbeaten in their last five Tests. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won won three consecutive Tests between December 2023 and July 2024 defeating England, Australia and South Africa respectively, but all those wins came on home soil.

India’s last two overseas Tests ended in draws against England and Australia in 2021. The game against Australia in September-October of that year was a day-nighter that the visitors drew. A major highlight of that match was Smriti Mandhana, who scored the second of her two Test hundreds at that time.

The pink ball Test will conclude the multi-format series between the two rivals. India won the T20Is before being blanked in the ODIs, giving Australia an 8-4 lead in the points tally.