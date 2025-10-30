Wolvaardt, Kapp fire S Africa into WC final

Guwahati: South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt scored a hundred for the ages before the seasoned Marizanne Kapp made the ball talk in good batting conditions to script a 125-run victory over England and enter their maiden Women’s ODI Cup final here on Wednesday.

Wolvaardt singlehandedly pushed South Africa to a formidable 319 for seven with an epic 169 off 143 balls, negating the impact of two mini collapses caused by left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone.

Four-time champions England needed to pull off a record chase to reach another summit clash but Kapp, after doing her bit with the bat, broke the opposition back with a five-wicket haul, limiting them to 194 in 42.3 overs. “Still feels a bit unreal. You dream as a kid of scoring a hundred in a World Cup knockout game,” Player of The Match Wolvaardt said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“This probably has to be right at the top considering the context, a World Cup semi-final. It is right up there,”

she added.