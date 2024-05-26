Withdraw from Golden Spike meet as precautionary move: Chopra

New Delhi: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday clarified that he is not injured but has pulled out of the Ostrava Golden Spike meet in Czech Republic on May 28 as a precautionary measure after he felt “something” on his adductor muscles during a recent training session. Chopra said he would not want to risk injury in an Olympic year and hence decided to skip the prestigious meet. “Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury,” Chopra wrote on his Instagram.

“Just to clarify, I am not injured but I don’t want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take

this decision. Once I feel it’s fully recovered, I will get back to competitions,” he added. Chopra’s clarification came just hours after the organisers of the prestigious meet said he has decided to skip the event due to an injury he sustained while training two weeks ago.

“Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle) he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest,” the organisers of Golden Spike said earlier in the day. The 26-year-old world champion will, however, attend the meet as a guest, according to the organisers.

This was to be Chopra’s first foray in Golden Spike meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level event, which is a going to see a star-studded field, with Tokyo Olympics silver medallist and 2023 world championships bronze winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic and former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada set to be in action.