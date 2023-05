With Vinicius Junior out, Rodrygo scores 2 to lead Real Madrid

Barcelona: Rodrygo scored twice to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win at Sevilla in a Spanish league match that was missing fellow Brazilian Vin cius J nior following the international uproar against the racial abuse he has endured.

Vin cius did not travel with the team due to what coach Carlo Ancelotti said was a knee injury that also kept him from playing midweek against Rayo Vallecano.

His absence from the field comes amid a huge uproar that has reached his native Brazil after he was racially abused by fans during last weekend’s game at Valencia.

After the match, Ancelotti said that what he considered the “good” atmosphere inside Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium meant that things may be changing for the better, even if Vin cius was not there.

“I did not hear any insults, and this is the right way. We must congratulate the spectators,” Ancelotti said.

“They supported their side and did so correctly. They jeered our players, but that is normal. I hope we can have this type of atmosphere because it is good for soccer. ... Last week is over, the atmosphere has changed, and today was a good sign. People are starting to understand what one can and cannot be done in a stadium.”

Ancelotti added that the status of Vin cius’ knee will determine whether he can participate in Madrid’s last game of the season next weekend: a home game against Athletic Bilbao.

RODRYGO STEPS UP

Karim Benzema and forward Marco Asensio also missed the match with an injury.

The 22-year-old Rodrygo did just fine all on his own as the sole forward in Madrid’s starting lineup along with five midfielders.

Rodrygo, who missed a clear opportunity to score early in the game, said he was a bit upset with Ancelotti for replacing him with defender Nacho Fern ndez with 20 minutes to play to help protect the lead.

“I wanted a hat trick, but the coach said that was enough,” Rodrygo said.

Ancelotti, when asked about his player’s desire to keep playing, said: “He wanted to score, I wanted the win. We had different interests. But the team is always most important thing.”

Sevilla coach Jos Mendilibar, who has turned the team around since his arrival two months ago, rested some of his top players like striker Youssef En-Nesyri ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against AS Roma in Budapest. Sevilla will be aiming to win a record-extending seventh Europa League title.

Rafa Mir finished off an initial shot by Bryan Gil that had hit a Madrid defender and fell to the striker in the area to give the hosts a third-minute lead.

Rodrygo equalized in the 29th with a free kick that he sent around the side of the defensive barrier and caught goalkeeper Yassine Bounou off guard.