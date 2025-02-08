With uprgaded stadium, Pakistan to flex muscles

Lahore: Star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer scorcher during the fifth T20 International against England in Mumbai and will be out of action for more than a month, side-lining him from the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.

Pakistan will showcase its newly upgraded stadium at Lahore when it takes on New Zealand in the opening game on Saturday of a tri-series cricket tournament, which also involves an understrength South Africa.

It’s a busy time for Pakistan cricket. The 35,000-capacity Gaddafi stadium has been upgraded in less than four months for the country’s first major ICC tournament in 29 years when it will host the eight-nation Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has upgraded three stadiums — at Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi — for the Champions Trophy.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi described the upgrade of the stadiums as a “miracle,” while acknowledging the contribution of hundreds of workers at a luncheon on Friday.

“This is not the success of Mohsin Naqvi, it’s teamwork,” Naqvi said. “It was a challenging project because lots of our friends believed it won’t be completed. Everyone of you will be remembered because it was due to your untiring effort and the help of God almighty that this project is completed.”

In the absence of injured Saim Ayub, Pakistan has slotted its premier batter Babar Azam as one of the opening options with recalled Fakhar Zaman in both the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

One of the world’s most prolific ODI batters in his usual No. 3 spot, Babar has played just two games as an opener in his glittering ODI career. Ayub was ruled out of the Champions Trophy after fracturing his right ankle during a Test match against South Africa last month. Pakistan has also recalled all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah to give more bowling and batting options in the middle-order with Abrar Ahmed.