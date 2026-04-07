With Samson struggling, CSK fans can’t wait for Dhoni’s return

new delhi: Ten days into the Indian Premier League, discontent is brewing in two camps in particular — Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. A string of defeats has set tongues wagging. For CSK, a hat-trick of losses has left fans restless, questioning the team’s approach in the 2026 season. Their limp showing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday has only intensified the scrutiny.



The absence of talismanic MS Dhoni for a fortnight has not helped. At 44 and well past his prime, Dhoni is now a part-time cricketer, no longer active in international or domestic formats. Yet, his commitment to the IPL remains unquestioned. This season, there was no indication of fitness concerns until a calf strain ruled him out of three consecutive matches — a rare occurrence for someone known for his durability.

Dhoni and the IPL remain inseparable. During the 2025 edition, he famously remarked that even if he had to be wheeled in to play, the franchise would make it happen. At the time, it sounded like exaggeration. Today, it feels closer to reality, given the mood among CSK supporters.

Much of that sentiment stems from the struggles of Sanju Samson. Once celebrated for his dual role as wicketkeeper and opener in India’s ICC T20 World Cup triumph, Samson now finds himself under intense scrutiny. The hype surrounding him post-World Cup was immense — interviews, endorsements, and the compelling narrative of a star emerging from Kerala.

But sport is unforgiving. Form, not reputation, defines relevance. Samson’s move from Rajasthan Royals to CSK has only magnified expectations, and with it, the pressure. At times, he appears a shadow of the confident batter who once commanded attention.

Yet, CSK is not a franchise known for public rebukes or impulsive decisions. Unlike other teams where leadership is openly questioned, the environment here remains measured.

Still, beneath that calm, a familiar yearning is growing louder. For CSK fans, deeply loyal to both the team and their “Thala,” the idea of Dhoni’s return offers comfort — and excitement. His aura continues to overshadow almost everything else.

CSK next face Delhi Capitals, led by Axar Patel, who has brought renewed energy in his second season as captain. It promises to be another stern test. But the central narrative remains unchanged: a struggling Samson and a fanbase longing for the enduring magic of MS Dhoni. In the IPL, some stories never really end — and Dhoni’s is certainly one of them.