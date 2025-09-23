With ODI WC looming, women dreaming of doing the unthinkable

new delhi: Competing in the women's ODI World Cup at home will be challenging but the Indian team is determined to clinch the coveted trophy, spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana said on Monday.

The tournament co-hosts India and Sri Lanka will face off in the opening game of the competition in Guwahati on September 30. India have never won the World Cup.

"It's going to be interesting and challenging, especially since we are going to play at home. It's a special feeling. And it’s even more special for Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur), as she’s been playing cricket for so many years now. Our aim is to fill the trophy cabinet with a World Cup," Rana said.

The senior all-rounder Deepti Sharma remarked it will also be an ‘important’ tournament for head coach Amol Muzumdar.

"Whenever we play a bilateral series, the World Cup trophy keeps coming to our mind and this is Amol Muzumdar sir’s first World Cup, so it’s important and special,” Deepti said. "We are going to play in front of a huge crowd in India, and it's going to be a memorable campaign and we are ready for it," she added.

Both Rana and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh credited the Women's Premier League (WPL) for providing exposure to Indian players.

"It gives us the stage to play alongside and against top-class players from around the world. You also get to learn from elite foreign coaches, their strategies, how they think, and how they react in key moments,"

Rana said.