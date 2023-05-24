With MI’s batting finally clicking, LSG bowlers have task cut out

Chennai: The batting unit finally clicking and a rather dramatic entry into the IPL play-offs will make Mumbai Indians a more confident side when they meet the plucky Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator here on Wednesday.

Mumbai Indians have a come a long from their woeful performance last year, when they came up with one of their worst showings in IPL, finishing last.

Having come this far in IPL 2023 after Gujarat Titans did them a good turn by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore and pitch-forking the five-time champions into the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, the Rohit Sharma-led side would like to make the most of the proverbial ‘life’ to go the distance and win their sixth title.

Lucknow Super Giants would know all too well that they were eliminated at the same stage last year by RCB after being one of the most dominating sides.

They have looked a cohesive side despite the absence of regular skipper KL Rahul but the way Krunal Pandya has tactfully marshalled his resources would

once again be crucial as they meet the most successful IPL side that seems to have found its mojo after striking success at the back-end of the tournament.

One cannot overestimate the contribution of tall Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, who smacked an unbeaten century to help MI win their last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad before GT defeated RCB.

Green (381 runs), along with a resurgent Suryakumar Yadav (511 runs, one century, four fifties), skipper Rohit (313) and Ishan Kishan (439), will be their key batters when they taken on LGS in the do-or-die clash.

With Mumbai’s batting puzzle finally falling in place, LSG bowlers will be aware that they have a task on hand to contain the likes of Rohit and Co. if they get going.

Here, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will have a big role to play if the team hopes to keep MI in

check.