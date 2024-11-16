With a match left, UKSC advances to premier division

Kolkata: After its debut as a team, United Kolkata Sports Club (UKSC) commenced its journey in the first division of the Kolkata Premier League.

In an impressive first year, UKSC secured promotion to the Premier Division with one match still remaining. Next year, UKSC will compete against major teams like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

With one match remaining against Sribhumi, UKSC aims to secure the championship title before advancing to the Premier Division. Coach Deepak Mandal said: “We still have one match left which we will try to win.”

On Friday, at the Barrackpore Stadium, UKSC faced City Athletic Club. Both teams put effort into scoring. In the 25th minute, Somnath De of UKSC scored a header from a right-side cross, securing the lead and earning the ‘Man of the Match’ title.

De’s exceptional performance continued throughout the match, even scoring a goal. However, City Athletic Club equalised with a penalty just before halftime.

In the second half, UKSC launched a series of aggressive attacks.

Within the first 12 minutes, Rahul VP scored, putting UKSC ahead. Rahul has been a consistent scorer for the team, and his goal in this match was no exception. Holding the ball on the right edge of the box, he dodged a defender and delivered a powerful left-footed shot into the goal, out of the goalkeeper’s reach.

Joy Bhattacharya (age 24 years), was playing very well, but got badly injured during the football match and had to leave the field.

UKSC had further opportunities to score but a shot that hit the goalpost prevented additional points. Ten minutes before the end, City Athletic Club scored again to equal the score but UKSC’s advancement to the Premier Division remained unaffected.

Next year promises even greater challenges and UKSC aims to win these future battles.