With 10 Tests ahead Rohit, Kohli & Bumrah might skip Lanka ODIs, Pandya or KL Rahul likely to lead the side

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in August and either Hardik Pandya or KL Rahul will be asked to lead the side.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah too is likely to be given a break from the ODI series.

It is understood that Indian cricket’s biggest contemporary stars have sought a longish break from the BCCI, considering the gruelling last three months since the start of IPL.

For 37-year-old Rohit, it has been close to six months that he took a break. The Mumbaikar played every series since the South Africa Test series in December-January, followed by Afghanistan T20Is, England Test series, IPL and the recently-concluded T20 World Cup.

“Both are automatic choices in ODI set up and the three 50 over games against England before the Champions Trophy is good enough practice for them. For next few months, they both will prioritize Tests and India will play 10 of them between September to January,” a BCCI source said on conditions of anonymity.

India play 2 Tests versus Bangladesh, followed by three against New Zealand before the big-ticket five Test Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia Down Under.

It is understood that selectors as well as the seniors would like to manage their workload judiciously.

“The Champions Trophy will happen in mid February and they don’t need to go for a week-long 3 match ODIs in Sri Lanka. If they want, they are most welcome but I guess they would want rest,” the source added.

In Rohit’s absence, Pandya looks the most likely choice but KL Rahul, who led the ODI squad in South Africa can’t be ruled out either.