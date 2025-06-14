Wirtz close to Liverpool move?

Liverpool: Liverpool have agreed to pay a transfer fee of $157 million for attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, British media reported Friday.

The deal for the 22-year-old Germany international includes a guaranteed 100 million pounds plus 16 million pounds in add-ons, which if achieved would make it a British record.

The Premier League record for an initial fee was set when Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for 106.7 million pounds ($131.4 million at the time) in 2023.

Later that summer, Chelsea then agreed to pay up to 115 million pounds ($146 million at the time) — with 100 million pounds up front — for midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

British media including the BBC reported the Wirtz fee — which would be a Liverpool record — without citing a source. Sky Sports reported the fee to be 116.5 million pounds.Madrid also this week introduced central defender Dean Huijsen. Alexander-Arnold, who will wear the No. 12 jersey, arrived on a six-year contract through June 2031. He will join fellow England international Jude Bellingham.

Alexander-Arnold won nine titles with Liverpool, including one Champions League and two Premier

Leagues.