Winning Worlds in Olympic category was huge: Boxer Lovlina

New Delhi: Lovlina Borgohain is aware that fierce competition awaits her at the Paris Olympics but the ace Indian boxer is quietly confident of snaring a second successive Games medal, having found considerable success in her new category, which is also closer to her natural body weight.

Following her bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics, Borgohain endured a tumultuous period when she made early exits from the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

She eventually moved up to 75kg as her original 69kg category was scrapped from the Paris program. Since then, the ace Indian boxer has claimed gold at the 2022 Asian Championship and the 2023 World Championships, along with a silver medal at the Asian Games last year.

“My performance overall after changing the weight has been good. Winning the World Championship in the Olympic category was huge. I had to control weight before (for 69kg) but now I am set in this weight. I have participated in competitions and done well,” Borgohain told PTI in an interview.

One of the reasons for her good run in the higher weight class is that the Assam boxer doesn’t have to shed much before a tournament, a painstaking process that may also sometimes lead to loss of strength. “Yes, the opponents (in 75kg) are strong but I fit well in this category. I am more comfortable in this category than 69kg because I can eat properly, so the energy level is high.” she added.