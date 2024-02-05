‘Winning World Cup is within India’s reach’

Cape Town: Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who was at the helm when the team last won a World Cup back in 2011, believes that the current side has what it takes to bring home another trophy very soon.

The South African and the then India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the toast of the nation in 2011 when the side claimed its second ODI World Cup after 1983. But the title, across formats, has eluded India for over a decade now.

The latest heartbreak came in last year’s 50-over showpiece in which Rohit Sharma’s men were outwitted in the final in Ahmedabad by six-time champions Australia.

“I don’t think it is easy to win a World Cup, it is really tough. Probably Australia mastered that better than any other country but India has the potential to compete at the highest level for World Cup success and glory due to depth in its cricket,” Kirsten, who was India’s coach from 2008 to 2011, told PTI-Bhasha in an interview.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they secure a few victories soon,” he added.

When asked if India can break the jinx at the upcoming T20 World Cup this year, Kirsten said it is not improbable if India can figure a way to make things right in the knockout games.

He did not, however, specify what exactly the team would need to do.

“Undoubtedly winning the World Cup is within India’s reach and they have the players who are capable of doing that. But there is still a lot that needs to be right to win a World Cup especially those knock-out games where anything can happen,” said the 56-year-old.

Talking about the general state of the game, the veteran of 185 ODIs with 6798 runs said that context is needed to keep ODI cricket alive.

“I love the three and four teams tournaments but I am just worried that sometimes bilateral series become irrelevant. I would love to see a world champion ODI team every year.

“That would be fun, maybe on the (basis of a) point system or the way they can set it up but I think contest is everything,” he said.

“We have just finished a fantastic World Cup in India that captured the imagination of many. I was also there to watch a couple of games and it was very exciting,” said the former opener.