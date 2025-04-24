‘Winning is only option’ as RR clash with RCB

Bengaluru: Head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday acknowledged that Rajasthan Royals cannot afford another slip-up after sliding to eighth on the IPL points table and his team has “no option” other than start “winning games quickly.”

The Royals will come up against an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday, and another reversal will make it really tough for them to nourish play-off aspirations.

“It’s a very important game for us, in fact, every game from here on in, as the position we find ourselves in, we can’t afford to make many mistakes. This stage is a tournament… just over half way, we find ourselves at the bottom half of the table,” Dravid said on the eve of the match. “We’ve got to start climbing that table quickly and we’ve got to start winning games quickly. There are no options, no chances of slipping up anymore,” he added.

Dravid accepted that the Royals have not fared well in crunch situations in this tournament despite playing excellent cricket in patches. “We have to play well to be still alive. Now, we’ve lost a couple of close games coming into this, but we’ve played some

good cricket too.”