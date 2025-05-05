‘Winning by one or two runs gives you a lot of satisfaction’

Kolkata: A happy and relieved KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane lauded his batting unit for executing their plans in their narrow one-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, a result that kept them alive in the race for the IPL play-offs.

Opting to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders posted 206 for 4, riding on Andre Russell’s unbeaten 25-ball 57 and contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (35) and skipper Ajinkya Rahane (30).

“It was really close but really happy, when you win by one or two runs, it gives you a lot of satisfaction,” Rahane said. “The partnerships between Gurbaz and me, and Angkrish and Russell were very good. We wanted to go hard in the powerplay and after that the pitch was a bit dry so we wanted to consolidated from overs 7-12 and then our batters could express themselves,” he added.