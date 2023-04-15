Winless DC need to fire in unison to effect turnaround

Bengaluru: Winless in the tournament so far, Delhi Capitals need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL match here on Saturday.

The Capitals are enduring a poor start to the season as they have lost all their four games to remain pointless in the tournament so far.

Nothing is going right for the David Warner-led side and the team’s think-tank is struggling to stem the rot that has set in.

Warner and his deputy Axar Patel have carried the team’s batting attack with all others failing miserably.

Axar’s comeos have been the only silver lining for Delhi this season.

Warner is second in the leading run getters’ list but his strike rate of 114.83 is a concern. He has been struggling to score runs at rapid rate and DC losing wickets in heaps has only made the Australian’s task harder. Prithvi Shaw’s technical problems against top-quality pace attacks have come to the fore, which is something that can’t be fixed quickly. Manish Pandey, who came in place of Sarfaraz Khan, has also failed to contribute. Handed a debut Yash Dhull lasted just four balls against MI.

The team’s poor bench-strength in terms of Indian talent means the coaching staff now only has Ripal Patel to fall back on.

DC, however, could bring in Phil Salt in place of Rovman Powel. The hard-hitting English batter is known for his attacking innings at the start and could keep the run-rate in check while Warner plays the anchoring role.

Delhi’s pacers have been taken to the cleaners although Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman did well against MI albeit in a losing cause. But more will be expected of them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is a belter of

a track.