Windies take honors on 1st day of 3rd test against Australia

Kingston: The West Indies produced another dominant day with the ball against a fragile Australia batting lineup and then survived a tense final hour Saturday to take the honors after the first day of the day-night third test.

Shamar Joseph took four wickets, with Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales taking three apiece, as the West Indies pace attack took full advantage of the seam and pitch conditions once the lights were turned on at Sabina Park to bowl Australia out for 225.

The hosts then survived an evening onslaught from 100-test veteran Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, for just the loss of Kevlon Anderson to Starc, to be 16-1 at the close.

Earlier, 19-year-old Sam Konstas’ tough tour continued as he was the only wicket to fall in the opening session after Australia had won the toss and elected to bat. Konstas labored to 17 from 53 balls before he was snared lbw by Greaves (3-56). Usman Khawaja didn’t fare much better as he fell for a scratchy 23 from 92 balls until he was spectacularly caught behind by Shai Hope to give Shamar Joseph (4-33) his first wicket of the day.

Cameron Green (46) and Steven Smith (48) steadied the ship for the Baggy Greens with a 61-run partnership.

Unlike the first two tests in Barbados and Grenada, Australia’s middle order didn’t fire with Head (20), Webster (one) and Carey (21) all falling cheaply as the lights were turned and the ball began hooping and

swinging about.