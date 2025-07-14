Wimbledon: Kudermetova, Mertens win women’s doubles final

London: Veronika Kudermetova secured her first Grand Slam title by teaming up with Elise Mertens

to win the women’s doubles final at Wimbledon on Sunday,

rallying to beat Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Kudermetova and Mertens were on opposite sides in the final in 2021 but were playing at Wimbledon together for the first time this year.

They trailed 4-2 in the third set but won the last four games to seal the comeback.

It is Mertens’ fifth Grand Slam doubles title, and second at Wimbledon. In 2021, she teamed up with Hsieh to win a marathon final where they saved two match points against Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina.

“I lost that final and it was so painful,” Kudermetova said. “Today I said to myself, I really want it. And it’s mine now.”

Hsieh has won the Wimbledon doubles title four times with three different partners.

Ostapenko won the 2017 French Open singles title and was looking for a second major doubles title after winning the U.S. Open last year with Lyudmyla Kichenok.