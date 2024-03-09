Williamson makes 51 in his 100th Test as Kiwis lead Oz by 40 runs

Christchurch (New Zealand): Kane Williamson gave the fans what they came for with a fighting half century in his 100th test Saturday on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and Australia.

After his first innings ended in disappointment, Williamson delivered in his second with his 34th test half century from 105 balls in a 105-run partnership for the second wicket with Tom Latham. The pair steered New Zealand from 6-1 to 111-2, erasing Australia’s first innings lead of 94, before Williamson was out for 51.

At stumps New Zealand was 134-2 and lead by 40 runs. Latham was 65 not out, his highest test score against Australia, and Rachin Ravindra was 11. “They are quality bowlers and obviously the pitch has offered a little bit throughout, so it’s nice to put together a bit of partnership and hopefully tomorrow we can put a few more on there and have another go,” Williamson said.

“They made it tough out there. There’s a bit in the surface, a bit of bounce. But credit to Tom Latham, he led the way and has played beautifully.”

From the start, the test at Hagley Oval has had the sense of a pilgrimage for fans who came to pay tribute to Williamson and New Zealand captain Tim Southee in their 100th tests.

Williamson received a standing ovation on his way to crease in New Zealand’s first innings on the first day Friday. He made only 17 as New Zealand was bowled out for 162. Southee made 26 which was the third-highest total in the New Zealand innings. Marnus Labuschagne returned to form Saturday with an innings of 90 in Australia’s first innings of 256 as the tourists took that 94-run first innings lead. Matt Henry took 7-67 for the second seven-wicket bag of his career and his second five-wicket haul of the series.

New Zealand was 6-1 in its second innings when Williamson walked to the crease, again to a standing ovation.

The banks and bleachers of Hagley Oval have been packed on both days and at Williamson’s appearance have risen as one to acclaim. On Saturday, Australian fans in gold and New Zealanders costumed as lifeguards or cavemen or storybook characters it was “dress-up day” were equal in their ovation.

This time Williamson lived up to the welcome and his innings helped New Zealand balance the match after Australia held the upper hand on the first day and the start of the second. Australia resumed Saturday at 124-4, needing just 38 runs to match New Zealand’s first-innings total. Labuschagne was 45 not out and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon was 1.

Lyon frustrated New Zealand by making 40 as nightwatchman in the first innings of the first test which Australia won by 172 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-test series.

He repeated the dose, making 20 in a 51-run partnership with Labuschagne which carried Australia within four runs of the New Zealand total. Labuschagne went on to a half century from 90 balls his first in his last six test innings. He was closing on his first century in 15 innings when he fell for 90 in the last over before lunch.

Henry took three of the four wickets that fell before stumps on day one and added four more without threatening his career-best figures of 7-23, also achieved at Hagley Oval, his home ground. Mitchell Starc made 28 and captain Pat Cummins 23 as Australia boosted its lead to 24. New Zealand had a major setback when it lost Young in only the third over of its innings. But Latham and Williamson stayed together for the next 36 overs and when they finally were separated, New Zealand held a slim 17-run lead.

The crowd cheered every aspect of Williamson’s innings, acknowledging each of his six boundaries with prolonged applause. The din was even greater when Williamson followed Latham to his half century in 153 minutes. Latham reached the mark from 110 balls and Williamson attained the milestone minutes later.

He finally was out, playing wide of his body at a ball from Cummins that ducked back a fraction, took the inside edge and cannoned onto his stumps. Williamson left, again to a standing ovation. Latham, on 59, was dropped by wicketkeeper Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood 15 minutes before stumps. The edge was flying towards Usman Khawaja at first slip but Carey dive across and couldn’t hold the catch.