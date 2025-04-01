Williamson in awe of Rana’s heroics

New Delhi: New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson lavished praise on Nitish Rana, calling his 36-ball 81 an “incredible knock of the highest standard” and also credited Rajasthan Royals’ fielding for their six-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

Nitish, coming to bat at No. 3, produced a match-winning performance as RR posted 182 for nine and then restricted CSK to 176-6 to open their account this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s four wickets and some sensational fielding, including stand-in skipper Riyan Parag’s incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, were key moments of the match.

“Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well,” Williamson, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the past, said.

“He accessed the areas behind square nicely and perhaps came in at No. 3 due to the left-hand, right-hand combination. It was an incredible knock of the highest standard, and I think that’s key for him moving forward in this tournament. Rajasthan Royals have several other talented batters, but today, Nitish was the match-winner. That said, in a game like this—on a surface where the margins are so fine—I believe Rajasthan Royals’ fielding is what truly got them across the line.”

Highlighting on the aura surrounding Dhoni, Williamson said: ““I felt like it was written in the stars for MS to come in and smash 20 runs in an over to finish things off—he’s done it so often. But it was a tough ask, needing 40 off the

last two overs.”