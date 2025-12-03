Williamson back in business with 52

Christchurch: For Kane Williamson it was business as usual. After 12 months away from Test cricket as a privateer in professional leagues around the world, Williamson ground out his 38th half century for New Zealand on Tuesday on the first day of the first Test against West Indies.

It wasn’t classic Williamson: he was rusty and it showed. He played and missed more than usual, many of his early runs came from thick edges and on 33 his stumps were shattered by a no ball.

But his dogged nature was evident as he reached 52 from 102 balls after coming to the crease when Devon Conway was out to the third ball of the day. Williamson put on 93 for the second wicket with Tom Latham and helped New Zealand overcome a makeshift but demanding West Indies attack to reach 231/9 by stumps.

Latham, also out of sorts, made 24, scoring from only 11 of the 85 balls he faced. Of his half century partnership with Williamson from 105, he contributed 10.

West Indies captain Roston Chase needed no prompting to bowl after winning the toss. There was heavy greenish grass on the pitch at Hagley Oval and a brooding overcast promised the ball would swing.Chase showed faith in a pace attack led by Kemar Roach, playing his first since January aged 37; Ojay Shields on debut at 29 and Johann Layne, playing his second Test at 22. “With age coming on and I hadn’t represented the West Indies as yet I didn’t think it was necessary to challenge the youngsters for a place in the Jamaica Scorpions franchise team. So I literally was thinking of giving up,” Shields said.

“That first over, my heart was pumping real hard. I took control of my emotions and did what I had to do.” Only 10.3 overs were bowled in a rain-affected first session at the end of which New Zealand was 17-1. New Zealand added 121 runs in an extended second session in which 32.3

overs were bowled.