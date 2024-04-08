Williams joins DC as replacement for Brook

New Delhi: South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams was on Monday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for batter Harry Brook in the ongoing Indian Premier League after the Englishman withdrew from the tournament to grieve his grandmother’s death. Since making his international debut in 2021, the 30-year-old Williams has represented South Africa in two Tests, four ODIs and 11 T20 Internationals. He has joined Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

“Lizaad Williams, the South African fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Capitals as a replacement for England’s Harry Brook for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024,” the franchise said in a statement. Brook withdrew from the league after his grandmother died in February.

“I was so excited to be picked by Delhi Capitals and was so looking forward to joining up with everyone. Whilst I don’t think I should need to share my personal reasons behind this decision, I know there will be many asking why. So I do want to share this,” he had shared on his social media page after withdrawing.