Williams in fray as Jamil names squad for Hong Kong qualifier

new delhi: Australian-born forward Ryan Williams could make his much-anticipated India debut after being named in a 23-member squad for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier against Hong Kong on March 31 in Kochi.

Williams was included in the squad after FIFA cleared his change of association, paving the way for the 31-year-old winger to represent India at the senior international level.

He had earlier been part of India’s preparatory camp for the Bangladesh qualifier but missed out on the lineup due to pending documentation.

With all formalities now complete, he is in line to make his debut against Hong Kong.

Already ruled out of qualification for the Asian Cup, India will look to sign off their campaign on a positive note with a blend of experience and youth in the squad.

Williams, whose mother hails from an Anglo-Indian family in Mumbai, will thus become only the second foreign-born footballer of Indian origin to play for the country after Japan-born Arata Izumi, who represented India between 2013 and 2014.

A versatile attacker currently playing for Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, Williams relinquished his Australian passport last year to play for India.

Born in Perth in 1993, Williams began his professional journey in England after joining Portsmouth’s academy in 2010.

He broke into the senior side a year later, making his debut against Middlesbrough, before going on to have stints with clubs such as Fulham and Barnsley. On the international stage, Williams represented Australia at the youth level, featuring in the 2012 AFC U-19 Championship and the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“This is a good opportunity for us to build for the future,” India head coach Khalid Jamil stated in a release.