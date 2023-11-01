Willey to retire from int’l cricket after World Cup

England all-rounder David Willey on Wednesday announced that he will retire from international cricket after the end of the ongoing World Cup and insisted that his team’s underwhelming performance in the showpiece has not influenced his decision.

Willey’s decision has come a week after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) excluded him from the list of cricketers who were offered central contracts for the 2023-24

season.

“I never wanted this day to come. From a young boy, I’ve only ever dreamed of playing cricket for England,” Willey wrote in an Instagram

post.

“So, with careful thought and consideration, it is with great regret that I feel the time has come for me to retire from all forms of international cricket at the end of the World Cup.”

England have endured a forgettable campaign so far as the defending champions are languishing at the bottom of the 10-team table, managing just one victory from their six matches.“I have worn the shirt with immense pride and given my absolute everything to the badge on my chest,” the 33-year-old southpaw

wrote.