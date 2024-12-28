Will Rohit drop himself before Sydney Test or wait for big call till end of series

Melbourne: Rohit Sharma seems to have nothing left in the tank.

“Tough times for him,” the legendary Sunil Gavaskar said while on air with broadcasters ‘7Cricket’.

“There will be a second innings and two more in Sydney. Questions will be asked if he doesn’t score in those three innings,” Gavaskar said on air as he saw it.

After yet another cheap dismissal off a Pat Cummins’ short ball, questions are mounting on when the 38-year-old Indian captain will finally call time on his Test career.

But will Rohit allow all these questions to fester? The national selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar is in Melbourne and it won’t surprise anyone if it comes out that the two former teammates have had some discussions on the future as India copes with a tough transition.

Only 155 runs in eight Tests at an average of 11.07 in 14 innings is very poor by

all standards and not scoring runs after tinkering a set opening combination hasn’t done him any good.

The common belief is that if India do not qualify for the World Test Championship, then Sydney will be the final destination of his cricketing journey in whites.

But will the skipper be more pragmatic and for the sake of the team, drop himself from the playing

eleven for the Sydney Test allowing an in-form KL Rahul to continue with a rampaging Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Current national head coach Gautam Gambhir, during his playing time in the IPL, once dropped himself from after a horrendous first phase, knowing that his days as a T20 opener were behind him.

There is a growing feeling that Indian cricket consider using a similar tactic for senior players.

If Ravichandran Ashwin could be nudged into retirement and clearly communicated that he is not even among the top two spinners in overseas

conditions, then shouldn’t the Indian skipper be told that he is perhaps no longer an automatic choice in the Test top six?

But there is an ODI Champions Trophy to be played in another seven weeks and the skipper is still a force to reckon with in that format.