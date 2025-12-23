Wicketless Vaishnavi not losing sleep over it

Visakhapatnam: Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma said she was delighted to have executed her plans despite going wicketless on her women’s T20I debut, revealing that listening to the national anthem helped her settle her pre-match nerves.

The 20-year-old made an impressive international debut in the series opener against Sri Lanka, returning economical figures of 0/16 from four overs as India cruised to an eight-wicket win.

Vaishnavi built sustained pressure through her spell, offering little room to the Sri Lankan batters as India restricted the tourists to 121/6 before overhauling the target with 32 balls to spare.

Despite finishing wicketless, the youngster said she was satisfied with her outing.

“No disappointment (on being wicketless), I am very happy that I was able to execute my plan, rest there are four matches still remaining,” Vaishnavi said at the post-match press conference on Sunday.

Like most debutants, nerves were inevitable and Vaishnavi revealed listening to the national anthem play helped her regain composure.

“Yes, I was nervous before the National Anthem. After the National Anthem, I calmed down.”

Vaishnavi also spoke warmly about the backing she received from the team management and senior players, particularly skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who encouraged her to trust her strengths.

“She was telling me that I have done a good job in the past. ‘You have done a great job. You have given incredible performances.’ She was giving me her blessing.”