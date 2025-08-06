What workload? BCCI likely to scrap ‘pick and choose’ culture

london: Gautam Gambhir has always been against the mega-star culture prevailing in Indian cricket but Mohammed Siraj’s Herculean effort throughout the English summer has definitely given the Indian head coach a real shot in the arm.

The creditable 2-2 series draw in England will certainly empower Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to crack the whip and usher in a uniform team culture where certain individuals who would not be treated more than equals as it happened in recent years.

It is understood that the selection committee, Gambhir and the decision makers in the Indian cricket board are all on the same page with regards to putting an end to players picking and choosing games and series in the pretext of workload management.

“There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all format regulars that this culture of picking and choosing games won’t be entertained in near future,” a senior BCCI official said.

“It doesn’t mean that workload management will be thrown out of the window but a more objective approach is expected in near future. Obviously, fast bowlers’ workload needs to be managed but it can’t be accepted that in the name of workload management, people will miss crucial matches.”

Siraj, who sent down 185.3 overs across five Tests, not to forget the hours of fielding and also overs bowled in the nets during the last six weeks is a shining example of what peak fitness looks like.

Even England skipper Ben Stokes despite multiple issues bowled marathon spells till the end of the fourth Test raising debates whether workload has become an “overrated concept” used for convenience.

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar ripped apart the over-usage of workload management. “When you are playing for your country, forget the aches and the pains. On the border, do you think that the jawans are complaining about cold?” he said.